Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Zoë Kravitz > Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' role gets mom's approval

Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' role gets mom's approval

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Zoe Kravitz - the star of new TV series "High Fidelity" - says her mother, who had a role in the 2000 film version of the book, is happy her daughter is in its new incarnation. (Feb. 14)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Zoë Kravitz Was Incredibly Hands On In The Making Of Hulu's

Zoë Kravitz Was Incredibly Hands On In The Making Of Hulu's "High Fidelity" 01:39

 "High Fidelity" stars David H. Holmes and Jake Lacy gush over what it was like to work with Zoë Kravitz as both the star and executive producer of the Hulu series. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thomas Doherty Goes Over 'High Fidelity,' The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu [Video]Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel, Hulu’s "High Fidelity" centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:40Published

Thomas Doherty Is Grateful To Have Had The Platform That Disney Channel Gave Him [Video]Thomas Doherty Is Grateful To Have Had The Platform That Disney Channel Gave Him

Thomas Doherty, who starred in the Disney Channel "Descendants" movies, explains the transition from being a Disney Channel star to doing more mature project like Hulu's "High Fidelity."BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zoe Kravitz Says The 'High Fidelity' Link With Her Mom Lisa Bonet Is 'Wonderful'

Zoe Kravitz steps out in a long green coat with a friend in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 12). The 31-year-old actress kept it cool while...
Just Jared

Zoe Kravitz's Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at 'High Fidelity' Premiere!

Zoe Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman give each other the look of love while walking the red carpet at the High Fidelity premiere! The 31-year-old actress...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Zoe Kravitz’s ‘High Fidelity’ role gets mom’s approval: Zoe Kravitz - the star of new TV series "High Fidelity" - says her moth… 59 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Zoe Kravitz’s ‘High Fidelity’ role gets mom’s approval: Zoe Kravitz - the star of new TV series "High Fidelity" - s… https://t.co/sfAj7f00LL 1 hour ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Zoe Kravitz’s ‘High Fidelity’ role gets mom’s approval https://t.co/k0i02NqPJa 1 hour ago

Citywide45

Richard Louis RT @jilevin: Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' role gets mom's approval https://t.co/brjgFFHc7B 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' role gets mom's approval https://t.co/brjgFFHc7B 1 hour ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' role gets mom's approval https://t.co/xvMiNLdG8P 1 hour ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Zoe Kravitz’s ‘High Fidelity’ role gets mom’s approval https://t.co/3uzu4eOV75 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' role gets mom's approval https://t.co/EC0rBUvY6U 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.