AP Top Stories February 14 A

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Friday February 14th: House Democrats want AG Barr investigated; China reports more than 5k coronavirus cases; Buttigieg says 'Medicare For All' would hurt thousands of union members; Weinstein prosecution closing arguments.
 
AP Top Stories February 12 P

Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 12th: Democratic candidates look ahead after NH primary; Massachusetts files vaping suit against Juul; 2 officers...
Top News of the Day | Feb 13, 2020: Panchayat by-election announced in J&K, govt tribute to Sushma Swaraj and more

In top news of the day on February 13, the Election Commission has announced the schedule of the by-election for vacant panchayat seats in the Union Territory of...
DNA

