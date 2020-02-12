Missing South Carolina 6-year-old found dead

Friday, 14 February 2020 () Missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found dead along with the body of an unidentified man on Thursday. She vanished Monday after school, and was last seen playing in her front yard, according to her family. Janet Shamlian is in South Carolina with the latest details law enforcement has shared in their investigation.
