Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Missing South Carolina 6-year-old found dead

Missing South Carolina 6-year-old found dead

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found dead along with the body of an unidentified man on Thursday. She vanished Monday after school, and was last seen playing in her front yard, according to her family. Janet Shamlian is in South Carolina with the latest details law enforcement has shared in their investigation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

DNA Links Dead Baltimore County Serial Burglar Ronald Lee Moore To 1996 South Carolina Cold Case [Video]DNA Links Dead Baltimore County Serial Burglar Ronald Lee Moore To 1996 South Carolina Cold Case

A cold-case slaying in South Carolina has been closed, as police believe the killer died in a Louisiana jail more than a decade ago. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published

Missing Pampa Woman Found Dead in Her Home, No Foul Play Sus [Video]Missing Pampa Woman Found Dead in Her Home, No Foul Play Sus

Pampa Police confirm the death of 67-year-old Genoveva Calderoni.

Credit: KAMRPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden looks to South Carolina to resurrect his campaign

Joe Biden looks to South Carolina to resurrect his campaignCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden brought his wounded presidential campaign to South Carolina on Tuesday, staking his hopes for a comeback on the loyalty of...
WorldNews

Pence reacts after Faye Marie Swetlik found dead in South Carolina: 'Hug your kids today'

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday gave his condolences to the family of Faye Marie Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead three days after...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CasandraParra2

Casandra Parra Authorities find body of missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Swetlik https://t.co/IK8nz6C9ky 7 minutes ago

Jerbear552

🧸Jeremiah  I cannot stand the world. Authorities find body of missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Swetlik https://t.co/jEPnk0srSu 10 minutes ago

chaleeboh3131

charles benjamin Missing since Monday, the body of 6-year old FAYE MARIE SWETLIK of South Carolina has been found dead - She was las… https://t.co/gOdRXXrS04 20 minutes ago

TAURUSQUEEN1000

STAURUSQUEENN👑 This is so heartless. Who’d do such a thing?: Authorities find body of missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Swet… https://t.co/K7vv7VU8MY 21 minutes ago

durn_antonio

Antonio D. RT @NBCNews: 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who had gone missing earlier this week in South Carolina, has been found dead, police say; case now b… 32 minutes ago

TerryRiddell56

Terry Riddell RT @codeofvets: MISSING CHILD CAYCE S.C. — Officials in Cayce, South Carolina are asking for the public’s help finding 6-year-old girl Fay… 40 minutes ago

ConserRepublic

Retired LTC RT @mb_hatch: Can everyone following me please do me a favor? Share this and keep an eye out for this 6 year old little girl. She went mi… 45 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Police in South #Carolina find body of #missing 6-year-old #Faye Swetlik; #case being tre - Feb 14 @ 11:02 AM ET https://t.co/kh5lMrN2kZ 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.