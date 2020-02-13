Global  

California man Ricky Davis exonerated from 2005 murder conviction

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A California man said he was “just glad to be out,” after spending 15 years behind bars for a murder he maintains he never committed. Ricky Davis was exonerated and set free on Thursday after his conviction was overturned thanks to new DNA evidence and help from the Northern California Innocence Project. Mola Lenghi reports on the first comments Davis made as a free man, exclusively on CBS News.
Man Charged Beating Death of Girlfriends' Father

Man Charged Beating Death of Girlfriends' Father

 WEST PLAINS, Mo. -- A Howell County man faces second degree murder charges after police say he beat a man to death.

