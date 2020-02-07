Global  

Air Force to allow uniformed members to wear turbans, hijabs, beards in new dress code update, officials say

Friday, 14 February 2020
The United States Air Force updated its official dress code policy this month, in observance of religious practices, which will allow military personnel to wear turbans or hijabs as a part of the uniform. 
