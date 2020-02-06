Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecutors To Make Closing Arguments In Rape, Sex Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecutors To Make Closing Arguments In Rape, Sex Assault Case

CBS 2 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The defense wrapped up its case Thursday, with lead attorney Donna Rotunno arguing that the DA failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial 02:26

 Harvey Weinstein’s defense team will deliver closing arguments today in his rape and sexual assault trial. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest in the case.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments [Video]Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments today after the defense wrapped up its case yesterday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:48Published

Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up [Video]Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his r*pe accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Defense Expected To Deliver Closing Arguments Today

His attorneys rested their case Tuesday without calling the disgraced Hollywood mogul to take the stand.
CBS 2

Here's What We've Learned So Far At Harvey Weinstein's Trial

Prosecutors have said their piece; now, it's time for Weinstein's legal team to take the stage. But before his rape trial moves on, here's a glimpse of the four...
NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBC.caSeattle TimesWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.