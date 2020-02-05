Global  

South Florida Pauses For Moment Of Silence Two Years After Parkland School Shooting

cbs4.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Students and faculty in schools across South Florida paused Friday to remember the 17 people who died in the Parkland school shooting two years ago today.
Father of Parkland shooting victim speaks out about SOTU removal and White House gathering

 This Friday marks two years since the Parkland school tragedy where 17 lives were senselessly taken. The father of one of the students who died that Valentine&apos;s Day has been in the spotlight this week in the U.S. Capitol.

Community honors victims of Parkland school shooting, two years after tragedy

Friday marks two years since the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

WEB EXTRA: Moment Of Silence Observed At Trail Winds Park To Honor Those Killed In Parkland Shooting

Hundreds of people taking part in service projects at Trail Winds Park in Parkland took part in a moment of silence at 2:21 p.m., the exact time a gunman shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman..

What happened at Parkland: The Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Two years ago, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., entered his old school armed with a...
FOXNews.com

