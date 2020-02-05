Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Michelle Hurd And Isa Briones On ‘Star Trek: Picard’s Dedication To Inclusion: ‘It’s An Honor To Carry That Torch’

Michelle Hurd And Isa Briones On ‘Star Trek: Picard’s Dedication To Inclusion: ‘It’s An Honor To Carry That Torch’

CBS 2 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Michelle Hurd and Isa Briones from 'Star Trek: Picard' discuss their roles on the CBS All Access series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Trek: Picard' Streaming Now On CBS All Access [Video]'Star Trek: Picard' Streaming Now On CBS All Access

Actresses Michelle Hurd and Isa Briones talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about the new series.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:57Published

Alice Eve on the universal concept of 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]Alice Eve on the universal concept of 'Star Trek: Picard'

Actress Alice Eve expresses her thoughts about the Sci-fi world of Star Trek and Picard.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Trek: Picard' brought back Hugh in Episode 3. Who is he?

We're only a little bit closer to understanding the mystery of Dahj and Soji after Star Trek: Picard's third episode, but there was one big surprise:...
Mashable Also reported by •geek.comIndependentThe Age

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.