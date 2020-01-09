Global  

Faye Marie Swetlik, missing S.C. girl found dead: Police identify man found during search

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was found dead shortly after Faye Marie Swetlik's body was found Thursday morning in Cayce, South Carolina, authorities said.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Missing South Carolina 6-year-old found dead

Missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found dead along with the body of an unidentified man on Thursday. She vanished Monday after school, and...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comIndependent

Evidence in trash can links dead neighbor to missing SC girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators found a man dead inside his South Carolina home shortly after finding an item from a missing 6-year-old girl inside his...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsIndependent

