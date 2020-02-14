Global  

Justice Department won't charge Andrew McCabe

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Justice Department was investigating whether McCabe lied to investigators about a media leak.
Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants [Video]Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46Published

News that Justice Dept will not pursue case against McCabe [Video]News that Justice Dept will not pursue case against McCabe

DOJ won&apos;t pursue criminal charges against Andrew McCabe

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Andrew McCabe, Ex-F.B.I. Official, Will Not Be Charged in Lying Case

The decision to decline charges appears to be a move to distance the Justice Department from President Trump, who has long attacked Mr. McCabe.
NYTimes.com


Chickesh

Adriana Chickesh RT @ChrisAlbertoLaw: Barr’s Department of (In)Justice decided they would not get away w/ charging McCabe - that’s the only reason they clos… 20 seconds ago

joe12806950

joe RT @dcpoll: BREAKING: The Justice Department is dropping its criminal investigation and pursuit of charges against former FBI Deputy Direct… 32 seconds ago

astroprofeddie

Eddie Guerra RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via WaPo: The Justice Department plans to reveal soon that it will not bring charges against former acting FBI d… 44 seconds ago

PrettyCGLL

I AM MY OWN REVOLUTION. RT @WSJ: The Justice Department has closed its probe into Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, after examining whether to… 1 minute ago

GaulMichele

Michele ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @love4thegameAK: Interesting Development... Key words "At this Time." Justice Department Declines to Charge Andrew McCabe H/T @CoryGro… 4 minutes ago

SteveSteveduke

steve duke RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Justice Department won’t charge Former FBI Official Andrew McCabe in lying case https://t.co/bQ06wHj4MJ 5 minutes ago

