Michael Avenatti Is Convicted in Nike Extortion Trial

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The lawyer, who represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Trump, was found guilty of charges including attempted extortion and honest services fraud.
News video: Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt'

Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt' 00:36

 Reuters reports celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday. A federal prosecutor said Avenatti had an “agenda” to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations. Avenatti's defense lawyers said their client was simply representing...

Recent related news from verified sources

Tapes of Avenatti threats highlight extortion trial closings

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti's recorded threats to reduce the value of Nike's stock if he wasn't paid millions of dollars highlighted a prosecutor's...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaiteCBS NewsNYTimes.comCBC.caReuters

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyer's extortion trial on Thursday...
Reuters


