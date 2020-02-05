Global  

Clark Bars Are Back In Pittsburgh, Just In Time For Valentine's Day

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020
The Clark Bar is back today, just in time for Valentine's Day. The chocolate, peanut butter and taffy candy bar was beloved in Pittsburgh. People there think the candy's comeback is pretty sweet.
News video: Cuddling Bats Form Heart-Like Shape Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Cuddling Bats Form Heart-Like Shape Just In Time For Valentine's Day 00:34

 Bats aren’t typically associated with Valentine’s Day, but one group may change that.

