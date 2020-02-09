Global  

Bill de Blasio Plans to Endorse Bernie Sanders

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The New York City mayor, who was briefly a presidential candidate himself, is expected to travel with Mr. Sanders in Nevada in the coming days, according to people familiar with the plans.
News video: De Blasio To Endorse Sanders

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo By SALLY GOLDENBERG 02/14/2020 04:42 PM EST Link Copied NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will endorse Bernie Sanders for president — a move intended to advance his own elusive quest for national relevance while...

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency [Video]New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. According to Reuters, De Blasio also ran for the 2020 presidency but dropped out in September. He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump [Video]Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon pitched an idea to Bernie Sanders supporters. According to Business Insider, Bannon said: “Either don’t vote or vote for Trump.” Bannon..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NYC Mayor de Blasio endorses Sanders, will campaign for socialist senator in Nevada

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president rather than Michael Bloomberg, de Blasio's predecessor.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Bernie Sanders asks for 'partial recanvass' of Iowa votes

Bernie Sanders asks for 'partial recanvass' of Iowa votesSenator Bernie Sanders' campaign plans to ask for a "partial recanvass" of the results of last week's Iowa caucuses.A campaign aide confirmed the plans Sunday...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

