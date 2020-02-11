Michael Avenatti Found Guilty For Multi-Million Dollar Nike Extortion Scheme

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt' 00:36 Reuters reports celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday. A federal prosecutor said Avenatti had an “agenda” to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations. Avenatti's defense lawyers said their client was simply representing...