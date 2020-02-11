Global  

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty For Multi-Million Dollar Nike Extortion Scheme

Gothamist Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Michael Avenatti Found Guilty For Multi-Million Dollar Nike Extortion SchemeA jury found Michael Avenatti guilty for an extortion scheme against Nike. [ more › ]
News video: Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt'

Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt' 00:36

 Reuters reports celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday. A federal prosecutor said Avenatti had an “agenda” to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations. Avenatti's defense lawyers said their client was simply representing...

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case [Video]Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

He was found guilty of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud.

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case [Video]Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he..

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial

'I’m not continuing to play games'
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBC.caMediaiteReutersCBS SportsSeattlePI.comFOXNews.comNewsySeattle TimesNYTimes.comIndependent

