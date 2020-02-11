Global  

LA County DA Moves To Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana-Related Convictions

"We believe it is the largest effort in California to wipe out old criminal convictions in a single court motion," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.
 In a sweeping move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions going back decades.

Nearly 66,000 weed convictions dating back to 1961 to be dismissed in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Thursday announced nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions have been dismissed.  
Judge tosses more drug convictions in Chicago cop scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge on Tuesday threw out the felony drug convictions of 12 men who were framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant,...
