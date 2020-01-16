Global  

Barr calls for outside prosecutor to review Michael Flynn case

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr's decision to review the criminal case against Michael Flynn will be seen as another favor to President Trump. The president has long felt his former National Security advisor was treated unfairly. Paula Reid reports.
