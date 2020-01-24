Global  

Mets On Houston Astros Scandal: Davis Feels 'Ashamed,' Marisnick Knew 'Something Was Going Too Far'

Mets On Houston Astros Scandal: Davis Feels ‘Ashamed,’ Marisnick Knew ‘Something Was Going Too Far’

CBS 2 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Two current Mets who are former players of the 40-man Houston Astros roster that won a World Series are now apologizing for their role in their former team's sign-stealing scandal.
Houston Astros Cheating Scandal Apology

 The Houston Astros sign-stealing saga is still raging as members of the team met in front of media on Thursday to apologize for their wrongdoings.

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim..

Southlake Police Take Jab At Astros Sign Stealing Scandal While Promoting Safety On Road

In the video Southlake PD put on social media, an officer running radar is surprised to see everyone driving the speed limit. Then we see there is a firefighter in an Astros jersey a few feet away..

Pete Rose asks for reinstatement after no Astros players were punished in sign-stealing scandal

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred opted not to punish any players involved in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, prompting Rose to write the letter.
As Mets Open Camp, the Astros’ Shadow Looms Large

They lost their newly hired manager because of his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. But the Mets feel their second choice, Luis Rojas, is capable of...
