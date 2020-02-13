Global  

Barr under fire over review of Michael Flynn case

CBS News Saturday, 15 February 2020
Calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign swelled after Barr ordered a review into the criminal case of President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI in charges stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election. Weijia Jiang breaks down the reactions to Barr’s latest move from Florida, where Trump is spending the weekend.
News video: Michael Flynn Resigns as Nat'l Sec. Advisor

Michael Flynn Resigns as Nat'l Sec. Advisor

 WASHINGTON, D.C. -- National security adviser Michael Flynn offered his resignation on Monday night, senior White House sources told CBS News. President Trump accepted his resignation and named a temporary replacement.

