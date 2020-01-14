Global  

After 30 Years Apart, An Immigration Lawyer Reunites His Mother With Her Parents

NPR Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with immigration attorney Luis Cortes Romero about his experience reuniting his mother with her parents after 30 years.
News video: Three decades apart couldn't stop this family's love

Three decades apart couldn't stop this family's love 00:50

 This emotional reunion is sure to bring a tear to the driest of eyes. Lourdes moved to America 30 years ago and due to her immigration status, hasn't been able to visit her parents in rural Mexico since.

