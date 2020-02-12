Global  

NYPD: 14-Year-Old Arrested In Murder Of Tessa Majors

CBS 2 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed multiple times in Morningside Park on Dec. 11. 
 Authorities announced the arrest and indictment of Rashaun Weaver, 14, in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student [Video]Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned..

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder

Saturday afternoon, police announced a new arrest in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Murder Of Tessa Majors Reignites Racial Tensions Surrounding Morningside Park

"Every night I see police lights shining. The NYPD wants to make a point. I get it. I'm just not sure it's the right point." [ more › ]
Gothamist

Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced...
FOXNews.com

