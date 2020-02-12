NYPD: 14-Year-Old Arrested In Murder Of Tessa Majors

Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed multiple times in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published 3 hours ago Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder Saturday afternoon, police announced a new arrest in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Murder Of Tessa Majors Reignites Racial Tensions Surrounding Morningside Park "Every night I see police lights shining. The NYPD wants to make a point. I get it. I'm just not sure it's the right point." [ more › ]

Gothamist 3 days ago



Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced...

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this