18-year-old faces vehicular manslaughter charges after fatal Valentines Day Crash in West Valley

azcentral.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Authorities say 34-year-old Ryan Charley died after the car crash Friday evening near Litchfield Park.
 
News video: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash west of Tucumcari

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash west of Tucumcari

 The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 80-year-old man traveling west on I-40 when he struck a pedestrian, 37-year-old Rober Unruh from Tucumcari, New Mexico.

