New program aims healing U.S. service members from injury using VR technology

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Pentagon says 109 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries last month in an Iranian missile strike on an air base in Iraq. In wake of that news, the Department of Veterans Affairs has pioneered a new approach to help these wounded warriors heal and even return some to the battlefield. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports. 👓 View full article



