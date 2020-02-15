Global  

Lynn Cohen, Who Played Magda In ‘Sex And The City,’ Dies

CBS 2 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.
