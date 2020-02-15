Global  

Lynn Cohen, Who Played Magda In ‘Sex And The City,’ Dies

CBS 2 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.
Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in 'Sex and the City,' dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in "Sex and the City," has died. She was 86....
Sarah Jessica Parker Remembers 'Sex & the City' Co-Star Lynn Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker is paying tribute to her late Sex & the City co-star Lynn Cohen. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to...
