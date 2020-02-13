Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers

Global  

FOXNews.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions.
News video: 2 Arrests, 1 Dead in Failed Smuggling Attempt

2 Arrests, 1 Dead in Failed Smuggling Attempt

 Border Patrol agents apprehended the smugglers along the river near La Grulla.

