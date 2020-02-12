14-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Barnard Student Tessa Majors In Morningside Park
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () The teen, who is being charged as an adult, allegedly confessed "he was in the park and tried to take the girl’s phone and 'she was hanging onto her phone' and that he hit her with a knife." [ more › ]
New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned..