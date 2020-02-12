Global  

14-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Barnard Student Tessa Majors In Morningside Park

Gothamist Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
14-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Barnard Student Tessa Majors In Morningside ParkThe teen, who is being charged as an adult, allegedly confessed "he was in the park and tried to take the girl’s phone and 'she was hanging onto her phone' and that he hit her with a knife." [ more › ]
News video: Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder 02:39

 Saturday afternoon, police announced a new arrest in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student [Video]Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

14-Year-Old Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Tessa Majors [Video]14-Year-Old Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Tessa Majors

The NYPD announced Saturday that a 14-year-old is the second person under arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old college student in Morningside Park; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published


Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced...
FOXNews.com

Murder Of Tessa Majors Reignites Racial Tensions Surrounding Morningside Park

"Every night I see police lights shining. The NYPD wants to make a point. I get it. I'm just not sure it's the right point." [ more › ]
Gothamist


Gadea

Gadea NYPD arrested 14 yr old Rashaun Weaver, in the murder of 18 year old Barnard College Freshman, Tessa Majors. He was… https://t.co/aD2xChUrkb 2 minutes ago

PaniYesman

💎@𝓨𝓮𝓼𝓶𝓪𝓷 💞𝓟𝓪𝓷𝓲 ☜♝ ʘ➁❸##♕🕊 🎀 RT @nytimes: A 14-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Tessa Majors, a Barnard student, during a robbery in… 5 minutes ago

linsinchintar

Tara Linsichin RT @raybae689: 14-year-old boy charged with murder in stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors https://t.co/wX04nsrtxQ https:… 5 minutes ago

kiely_leo

Leo Kiely I am using the New York Post article, because other MSM outlets are protecting Rashaun Weaver by refusing to name h… https://t.co/3BYNUKnLuI 7 minutes ago

CRZYRedHead2018

BlueEyedRedhead RT @robbystarbuck: @realDonaldTrump This week: California GOP office attacked (suspect charged with attempted arson), GOP tent run over in… 16 minutes ago

4_pepper_4

pepper_4 RT @vdare: How many times have we seen an episode of the classic true crime show, Forensic Files, in which a female murder victim cracked h… 19 minutes ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News 14-year-old boy charged with murder in stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors https://t.co/Mbst7p3eE9 20 minutes ago

vmbb12

⭐️⭐️⭐️VB🇺🇸Nationalist RT @mamendoza480: Sophia Negroponte, the daughter of a former director of national intelligence has been charged in a deadly stabbing Thurs… 22 minutes ago

