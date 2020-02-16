Global  

Heat’s Jones Jr. & Adebayo Winners At Epic All-Star Saturday

cbs4.com Sunday, 16 February 2020
Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title and Bam Adebayo won the skills title.
Jones Jr., Adebayo, Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr....
Aaron Gordon says he's finished with dunk contest after losing in finals again

Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat.
