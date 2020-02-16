Scoop Rocket News Louisiana girl, 12, abducted from hospital by grandmother with gun: deputies https://t.co/8FqiO0CnLp 24 minutes ago

Leder Hals Louisiana girl, 12, abducted from hospital by grandmother with gun: deputies https://t.co/JmN2AzxFBx 24 minutes ago

US Breaking News Louisiana girl, 12, abducted from hospital by grandmother with gun: deputies. https://t.co/fdalGZUv8Y 24 minutes ago

proJRTX RT @jtblogs: Louisiana girl, 12, abducted from hospital by grandmother with gun: deputies https://t.co/CqbQa1VhEZ 30 minutes ago

TrumpBasketMargie RT @Chris_1791: Louisiana girl, 12, abducted from hospital by grandmother with gun: deputies https://t.co/bIGKPcF8S6 via @foxnews https://t… 43 minutes ago

eldemocrato RT @KATCTV3: UPDATE: Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirms that 12-year-old Andreana Miller has been found safe. Her grandmother… 43 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Louisiana girl, 12, abducted from hospital by grandmother with gun: deputies | Fox News https://t.co/DV2Iveu7ON 44 minutes ago