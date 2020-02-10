Texas man arrested after conning Vietnam vet, senior citizens for thousands in roof repair scam: police
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () A Texas man wanted in connection to a roof repair scam that tricked senior citizens, including a Vietnam War veteran, out of thousands of dollars was arrested Friday, investigators said.
Arlington police said a suspect who scammed a couple out of $1,200 is the same man who knocked on a Vietnam Veteran's door in Mesquite offering to repair her roof, and ended up $17,000 richer without..