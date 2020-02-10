Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Texas man arrested after conning Vietnam vet, senior citizens for thousands in roof repair scam: police

Texas man arrested after conning Vietnam vet, senior citizens for thousands in roof repair scam: police

FOXNews.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A Texas man wanted in connection to a roof repair scam that tricked senior citizens, including a Vietnam War veteran, out of thousands of dollars was arrested Friday, investigators said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Man Who Bilked Veteran Out Of $17K Also Scammed Arlington Couple  [Video]Police: Man Who Bilked Veteran Out Of $17K Also Scammed Arlington Couple 

Arlington police said a suspect who scammed a couple out of $1,200 is the same man who knocked on a Vietnam Veteran's door in Mesquite offering to repair her roof, and ended up $17,000 richer without..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:01Published

Man uses rodents to scam hotels into free stays [Video]Man uses rodents to scam hotels into free stays

37-year-old Ryan Sentelle State is facing criminal charges after police discovered he was using rodents to receive free hotel rooms. According to Utah police, State would begin his scam by releasing..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texas man cons Vietnam vet out of $17G in roof repair scheme, wanted for similar crime, police say

Texas police are searching for a fraud suspect who has scammed senior citizens, including a Vietnam War veteran, out of thousands of dollars under the guise of a...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.