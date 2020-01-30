New Jersey man suffocates after getting caught in chairlift at Colorado resort, coroner says

Global  

FOXNews.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A skier from New Jersey died last week at a Colorado resort after falling through an opening in a chairlift seat and becoming caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck, according to officials. 
Skier suffocates to death after getting caught in chairlift

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A skier appears to have suffocated to death at a Colorado resort after he fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with...
Seattle Times

New Jersey prosecutors release suicide notes from Stephanie Parze's ex-boyfriend: 'I can't do life in prison'

A New Jersey man that hanged himself in November after being named a person of interest in the disappearance of an ex-girlfriend, who was eventually found dead...
FOXNews.com


