Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump.
News video: Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. 00:40

 More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Roger Stone case. Last week, all four prosecutors quit the Stone case after what they...

Tumultuous week at Justice Department [Video]Tumultuous week at Justice Department

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published

Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job [Video]Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job

AG William Barr says while President Trump's tweet on Roger Stone didn't affect the DOJ case, the president's statements make it "impossible" for him to do his job.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:20Published


Over One Thousand Former DOJ Officials Call For Resignation of US Attorney General William Barr


RIA Nov.

News Brief: Barr Blasts Trump Tweets, Border Wall Funding, Coronavirus

Attorney General Barr says Trump's DOJ tweets make his job impossible. Millions in Pentagon funding is diverted to the border wall. And, how fast can a vaccine...
NPR


jackthecat11

JackMack RT @RWPUSA: Bye-bye Barr. More than 1,100 former prosecutors and other DOJ officials call on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign https://… 7 seconds ago

RedsPilot

Man Utd USA RT @eliehonig: I’m proud to be one of over 1,100 former DOJ officials to join this call for Barr to resign as Attorney General. Enough is e… 14 seconds ago

Brian43910197

Brian Espinal RT @raybae689: Former DOJ officials call on Attorney General Barr to resign https://t.co/KFRTswXEL3 https://t.co/LsFoJOGHjW 21 seconds ago

JaeParks_14

Jae Parks 🐾🐾🐾 Beat it Barr. More than 1,100 former prosecutors and other DOJ officials call on Attorney General Bill Barr to res… https://t.co/f06g8gGJCD 50 seconds ago

