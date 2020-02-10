Global  

New York attorney general will not appeal T-Mobile-Sprint merger ruling

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Sunday the state will not appeal a judge's approval of the $40 billion merger between U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp .
Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
News video: John Fitzgerald announces run for Attorney General

John Fitzgerald announces run for Attorney General

 Lawrence County State's Attorney John Fitzgerald wants to be South Dakota's top cop.

