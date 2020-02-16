Global  

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/16

CBS News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
This week "Sunday Morning," with host Jane Pauley, features Susan Spencer's report on migraine, a serious neurological disease that affects one out of every seven people. Also, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Martha Teichner joins survivors who returned to the Nazi concentration camp, and Seth Doane visits Yad Vashem, a museum and archive in Jerusalem, dedicated to commemorating the millions of lives lost. Plus: Lee Cowan talks with actor Harrison Ford about his new film, "The Call of the Wild"; Nancy Giles asks the duo Air Supply about their love songs; Faith Salie discusses her love of unadulterated chocolate; and Alina Cho visits the fabled Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris.
