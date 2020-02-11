Global  

Daytona 500 postponed by rain, dampening event, Trump’s visit

Denver Post Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the first time since 2012, dampening NASCAR's season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump.
