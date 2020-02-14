Harrison Ford, the reluctant superstar, on "The Call of the Wild"
Monday, 17 February 2020 () The actor talks about how a respect for nature led to his role in the film adaptation of naturalist Jack London's classic novel — and doesn't talk about the upcoming installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.
Check out the official "New Lead Dog" clip from The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford!
Release Date: February 21, 2020
The Call of the Wild is a live-action adventure movie based on the Jack London's 1903 novel The Call of the Wild...