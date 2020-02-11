All the old blots on Bloomberg are new again

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Catching up with Mike If you're over 30 and have lived in the New York City media market long enough, there's a good chance you've heard these things about Michael Bloomberg before: His history of sexist and sexually raunchy remarks at his company. His vehement defense of stop-and-frisk against accusations of racial profiling. His Republican Lite economic views. It didn't stop him from winning election three times as he spent gazillions to drown out his opponents. 👓 View full article

