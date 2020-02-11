Global  

All the old blots on Bloomberg are new again

Newsday Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Catching up with Mike If you're over 30 and have lived in the New York City media market long enough, there's a good chance you've heard these things about Michael Bloomberg before: His history of sexist and sexually raunchy remarks at his company. His vehement defense of stop-and-frisk against accusations of racial profiling. His Republican Lite economic views. It didn't stop him from winning election three times as he spent gazillions to drown out his opponents.
