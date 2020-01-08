Global  

GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

Denver Post Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
General Motors says it's pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

 GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the third ODI against Australia.

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the third ODI against Australia.

Duration: 01:50

Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires [Video]Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

SYDNEY — Australia's wildfires are so big now that satellites in space are able to spot the fires. Footage captured from Japan's Himawari-8 satellite shows plumes of smoke covering eastern..

Duration: 01:28


Recent related news from verified sources

General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant

General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering...
Reuters

GM to scrap Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand

General Motors has decided to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.
SBS


