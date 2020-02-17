Blackwood Makes 52 Saves, Devils Top Jackets In Shootout Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt scored in the tiebreaker for New Jersey, which beat the Blue Jackets for the first time in 10 meetings. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this