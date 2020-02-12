Global  

PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center

Denver Post Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 in Denver.
News video: 'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical Issue

'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical Issue 01:22

 Check out this moment from Bernie Sanders' rally.

After winning in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders plans Denver visit on Sunday

Fresh from a win in the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will appear in Denver Sunday evening for a campaign rally at the...
Denver Post

The Red-Baiting Of Bernie Sanders Has Begun And Is Already Becoming Laughable – OpEd

With Bernie Sanders now having won New Hampshire (and probably Iowa, where he won the popular vote) and confirmed his position as the frontrunner for president...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸 PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center https://t.co/Sx0Uevs46H https://t.co/enFoJE4a80 5 minutes ago

denverpolitics

Denver Post Politics PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center https://t.co/bL65Mvnmmq 28 minutes ago

thespot

The Spot PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center https://t.co/QhWf5w9wuC 28 minutes ago

crosseyedannie

crosseyedannie The Strokes and Bernie Sanders: See Photos From Their New Hampshire Rally https://t.co/JVkhil4Jqn via @RollingStone 7 hours ago

reuterspictures

Reuters Pictures Bernie Sanders speaks at his rally after he narrowly won the New Hampshire Democratic primary. More photos of the w… https://t.co/HTeawCHtnJ 8 hours ago

CrimsonGash

Lorraine RT @gageskidmore: Photos: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at campaign rally & march to the polls in Las Vegas, NV: https://t.co/bfX9BThoUc http… 1 day ago

gageskidmore

Gage Skidmore Photos: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at campaign rally & march to the polls in Las Vegas, NV: https://t.co/bfX9BThoUc https://t.co/IgLVmebKeC 1 day ago

gowans_k

Joanna Gowans RT @1Dussy: My son just texted photos of the massive line for tonight's Bernie Sanders rally in Durham. It starts at 7:30. The line goes ar… 2 days ago

