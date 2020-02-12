QuorumCall 🇺🇸 PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center https://t.co/Sx0Uevs46H https://t.co/enFoJE4a80 5 minutes ago Denver Post Politics PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center https://t.co/bL65Mvnmmq 28 minutes ago The Spot PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center https://t.co/QhWf5w9wuC 28 minutes ago crosseyedannie The Strokes and Bernie Sanders: See Photos From Their New Hampshire Rally https://t.co/JVkhil4Jqn via @RollingStone 7 hours ago Reuters Pictures Bernie Sanders speaks at his rally after he narrowly won the New Hampshire Democratic primary. More photos of the w… https://t.co/HTeawCHtnJ 8 hours ago Lorraine RT @gageskidmore: Photos: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at campaign rally & march to the polls in Las Vegas, NV: https://t.co/bfX9BThoUc http… 1 day ago Gage Skidmore Photos: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at campaign rally & march to the polls in Las Vegas, NV: https://t.co/bfX9BThoUc https://t.co/IgLVmebKeC 1 day ago Joanna Gowans RT @1Dussy: My son just texted photos of the massive line for tonight's Bernie Sanders rally in Durham. It starts at 7:30. The line goes ar… 2 days ago