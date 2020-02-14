Global  

Today in History for February 17th

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer gets life in prison; House lawmakers pick a president; Garry Kasparov beats IBM's Deep Blue at chess; NBA star Michael Jordan born; The Eagles release their greatest hits. (Feb. 17)
 
