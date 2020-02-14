timefortheholidays #February17thHistory On Feb 17th in 1933 : After many years of prohibition, the US senate passed the Blaine Act wh… https://t.co/LWkshhU4H0 1 day ago

Scott Hunt RT @HBBMagazine: Hoosier Basketball Magazine will be recognized in the state senate chamber today, February 17th at 1:30 pm. There will be… 5 days ago

Highland HS Bball RT @IBCA_Coaches: Congratulations to HBM!! Hoosier Basketball Magazine is going to be recognized in Indiana state Senate chamber today, Fe… 5 days ago

Jayce Belha RT @RetrosoftStudio: February 17th: Today in wrestling history (1997), @JerryLawler received a call from #ECW's @HeymanHustle during Monday… 5 days ago

Noëlla 🥰 RT @MrOdanz: This is the longest February in this history of Februarys. Today is still 17th for heaven's sake. What nonsense is this? 😭😭😭🤦🤦🤦 6 days ago

Joey Durborow RT @Spencer_Linton: Our @BYUSportsNation team has done exactly 1700 episodes of the show as of today, February 17th, 2020. And for the FIR… 6 days ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Today in History for February 17th: Highlights of this day in history: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer gets life in prison; House… 6 days ago