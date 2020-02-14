Today in History for February 17th

Monday, 17 February 2020 () Highlights of this day in history: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer gets life in prison; House lawmakers pick a president; Garry Kasparov beats IBM's Deep Blue at chess; NBA star Michael Jordan born; The Eagles release their greatest hits. (Feb. 17)
This Day in History: St. Valentine Is Executed February 14, 278 Valentine, a holy priest in Rome in the days of Emperor Claudius II, was executed. Believing that Roman men were unwilling to join the army because of attachment to their wives, Claudius banned all marriages and engagements in Rome....