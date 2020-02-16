Global  

Hollywood stuntwoman, husband killed after shootout: reports

FOXNews.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders, 59, and husband Robert Reed Sanders allegedly tried to ambush her ex-husband Lindsey Duncan, and his new wife Molly at their Yellow Springs home -- leading to a shootout.
Exes’ reported driveway shootout kills stuntwoman, husband

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their...
Seattle Times

