Presidents’ Day: What’s Open & Closed

5 Things to Know About Presidents' Day Before you celebrate America's past leaders this year on February 17, here are some facts about the holiday. 1. Presidents' Day celebrates the birthday of America's first president, George Washington. 2. It doesn't always fall on his official birthday, as it is...
