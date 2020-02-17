Global  

Amie Harwick, ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, killed in Hollywood Hills

CBS News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Hollywood family therapist who was once engaged to comedian Drew Carey.
News video: Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills, Police Say

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills, Police Say 01:39

 Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Family Therapist Murder Investigation [Video]Family Therapist Murder Investigation

Amie Harwick, former fiance of comedian Drew Carey, was found dead in Hollywood Hills.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published

LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills [Video]LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills

Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published


Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered in Hollywood Hills

Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, has been murdered after cops say an ex-boyfriend attacked and caused her to fall from a third story balcony. Law...
