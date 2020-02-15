Seattle Catholic school accused of firing openly gay teachers

The resignation of two Catholic school teachers is causing outrage in a community outside of Seattle after some, including local officials, claim they were actually fired for being gay. Both former teachers of Kennedy Catholic High School recently got engaged to their same-sex partners. Vladimir Duthiers breaks down the story’s details and possible fallout.



Recent related videos from verified sources Student Sues Geibel Catholic HS, Fellow Student For Alleged Sexual Assault A female student is claiming she was sexually assaulted at school and Geibel Catholic took no action, resulting in a second assault; KDKA's John Shumway reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:19Published 2 hours ago Colorado pastor accused of raiding fund for widowed teacher's children, mismanaging millions A pastor who once ran a Catholic school in Denver is now at the center of a lawsuit, which claims he is responsible for mismanaging more than $2 million in school funds. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:50Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Catholic school students protest after gay teachers' alleged ouster The fiancé of one of two Catholic school teachers allegedly ousted for being gay spoke out in a statement, disputing the school’s version of events. The high...

CBS News 12 hours ago



Connelly: Two Catholic high school teachers resign 'voluntarily' The Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle has reportedly forced the resignations of two Kennedy High School teachers for being LGBTQ and in love. The school...

SeattlePI.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this