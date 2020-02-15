Global  

Seattle Catholic school accused of firing openly gay teachers

CBS News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The resignation of two Catholic school teachers is causing outrage in a community outside of Seattle after some, including local officials, claim they were actually fired for being gay. Both former teachers of Kennedy Catholic High School recently got engaged to their same-sex partners. Vladimir Duthiers breaks down the story’s details and possible fallout.
 After the Kansas Department of Labor’s decision Friday to void portions of a three-year contract for Shawnee Mission School District teachers, those teachers felt relief and hope that a better deal could be reached.

