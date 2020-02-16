Global  

14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus

NPR Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
U.S. officials said the people infected with the virus were isolated from the other passengers. The two evacuation flights landed at military bases in California and Texas.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation 02:14

 New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.

Recent related videos from verified sources

More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil [Video]More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil

Japanese officials now say more than 450 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship

According to Reuters, over 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, arrived in the U.S. on Monday. They were flown to U.S. military bases, and will be under quarantine for 14..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected with Coronavirus, says official

*Washington:* A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly...
Mid-Day

Americans from quarantined cruise ship land in US

A chartered flight carrying Americans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan during the coronavirus crisis has landed in California. A second plane is going to...
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

unionherald1

unionherald 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/alLZPmaZZr https://t.co/zYswwt4YPq 5 minutes ago

Brandon46276619

Brandon Lewis 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/M6XEWH81PP https://t.co/YvyAABjIxp 10 minutes ago

KQEDnews

KQED News Fourteen U.S. passengers evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in California and Texas… https://t.co/9pc9xdRkmD 10 minutes ago

junio2383

Marvin O. 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/kcom8gizgW 21 minutes ago

ChikaOgbuneke

Chika Ogbuneke 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/jMxgV8R75K https://t.co/UvhGdjq4fX 23 minutes ago

2healthylife

Tom Leonard Coronavirus Developments: 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship Test Positive : Shots - Health News : NPR https://t.co/7iuiCfuKml 27 minutes ago

ekochidd

outta my head, heart, & mind RT @NPR: Fourteen Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in the U.S. have tested positive for the coro… 35 minutes ago

StylesByFaith

Faith Evans RT @KUACFMTV: Fourteen Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to U.S. military bases have tested positive for t… 36 minutes ago

