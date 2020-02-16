unionherald 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/alLZPmaZZr https://t.co/zYswwt4YPq 5 minutes ago Brandon Lewis 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/M6XEWH81PP https://t.co/YvyAABjIxp 10 minutes ago KQED News Fourteen U.S. passengers evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in California and Texas… https://t.co/9pc9xdRkmD 10 minutes ago Marvin O. 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/kcom8gizgW 21 minutes ago Chika Ogbuneke 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/jMxgV8R75K https://t.co/UvhGdjq4fX 23 minutes ago Tom Leonard Coronavirus Developments: 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship Test Positive : Shots - Health News : NPR https://t.co/7iuiCfuKml 27 minutes ago outta my head, heart, & mind RT @NPR: Fourteen Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in the U.S. have tested positive for the coro… 35 minutes ago Faith Evans RT @KUACFMTV: Fourteen Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to U.S. military bases have tested positive for t… 36 minutes ago