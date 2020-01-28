Global  

Trump's campaign manager deletes photo of Air Force One at Daytona 500 after users point out it was from 2004

Delawareonline Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The photo was taken of former President George W. Bush's departure from the Daytona 500 in 2004, Twitter users pointed out.
 
News video: Team Trump’s Daytona Disregard

Team Trump’s Daytona Disregard 01:03

 Brad Parscale, a top member of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, tweeted out a photo of Air Force One near the Daytona 500, but the photo was actually from 2004.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Trump’s reelection campaign goes pedal to the metal at Daytona 500

The president grabbed the attention of the sold-out racetrack with an Air Force One fly-by.
Politico


