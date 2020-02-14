Global  

Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

CBS 2 Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia.
News video: Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers 01:53

 As we track the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world, we have an update on a Crystal River couple under quarantine on a cruise ship near Japan.

Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Among Cruise Ship Passengers Under Quarantine In Japan

About 380 Americans are on the cruise ship Diamond Princess. The Japanese defense ministry said around 300 of them are preparing to leave.
CBS 2

Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus

More than 300 American passengers have been flown home from a cruise ship after two weeks under quarantine off Japan, including 14 found to have coronavirus who...
