Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia.



