UK issues severe flood warnings; storm injures 9 in Germany
Monday, 17 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain issued severe flood alerts Monday, warning of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks’ worth of rain in some places. One woman swept away by the floodwaters was feared dead. To the east, Dennis’ gale-force winds also injured nine people in car accidents in Germany as trees crashed down onto roads […]
CCTV footage captures the moment a trampoline is taken hostage by strong winds amid Storm Dennis, in Dudley, West Midlands. The area has been hard-hit by the storm, with five severe weather warnings still in place for the region.
Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis over the weekend has left more than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands. The continuing danger comes..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published