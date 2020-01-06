Global  

Pier 1 Imports Files for Bankruptcy and Seeks a Buyer

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The home furnishing chain announced last month that it would close more than half its 936 stores, including all its locations in Canada.
Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores [Video]Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores

Pier 1 Imports has announced it will be closing nearly half of its stores reinforcing speculation that the company will file for bankruptcy.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Pier 1 Set To Close Hundreds Of Stores [Video]Pier 1 Set To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Pier 1 Imports will close nearly half of its stores and is reportedly nearing a bankruptcy filing. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:33Published


Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in...
SeattlePI.com

Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962,...
Seattle Times


MMargolies

Michael Margolies Pier 1 Imports files for chapter 11 bankruptcy https://t.co/Y5lCNeABcy #FoxBusiness #bankruptcy @pier1 9 seconds ago

NewEarthJupiter

SHOW👑ME🐝MY✍SCHMONTY🥀Bear🐻 RT @nypost: Pier 1 Imports files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://t.co/WleoOTPthK https://t.co/OjtrZfN8ps 16 seconds ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Pier 1 Imports Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection https://t.co/HYFRKqHPsA 45 seconds ago

TheMominatrixx

#VoteThemALLOut!🗳 RT @WSJ: Breaking: Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy, with plans to sell the company, less than two months after it said it planned to cl… 56 seconds ago

RadWoodworks

Radical Woodworks Pier 1 Imports store files for bankruptcy after closing hundreds of stores in recent years https://t.co/ctqfdEmIAA… https://t.co/Cv02VEtmJh 1 minute ago

YournameO_O

Ãíř-WîķFB6 ➡️ IDK Yet RT @startelegram: Pier 1 Imports files for bankruptcy. Will the Fort Worth company find a buyer? https://t.co/41oa8kjLSi 1 minute ago

DecaturAnd

Decatur and Goliath RT @FitzTrubey: Pier 1 Imports Files for Bankruptcy and Seeks a Buyer https://t.co/DkUBM5aogd 2 minutes ago

ksdknews

KSDK News Pier 1 Imports said it's in talks with multiple potential buyers that could acquire the retailer. https://t.co/iv9yL4FoSz 2 minutes ago

