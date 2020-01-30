Global  

SpaceX launches 60 satellites — but rocket booster misses landing

CBS News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
SpaceX has launched 300 Starlink satellites and will begin initial service after another 420 reach orbit later this year.
Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing shipWashington (AFP) Feb 17, 2020 SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit Monday but was unable to land its...
Space Daily

SpaceX loses Falcon 9 booster at sea after successful Starlink launch

SpaceX loses Falcon 9 booster at sea after successful Starlink launchSpaceX successfully launched a new batch of its Starlink satellites on Monday morning, but the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that put them in orbit missed...
The Verge

